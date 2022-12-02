Action intensifies against bike taxi operators in Pune, 640 cases registered this year

Amid the increasing popularity of bike taxi aggregator services in the city, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has registered 640 cases against them between January and November 2022, said officials. The cases have been registered for running service without permission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least Rs45 lakh has been collected in fines from operators while drivers of such bike taxis have been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act, with their vehicles confiscated for a month and a ₹10,000 penalty fee on the owners.

In November, the Bombay High Court had asked RTO to reconsider a fresh application by Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) even as officials said they will continue to take action against bike taxi aggregator till a final decision is taken on the fresh application.

The High Court Bench comprising of Justice Arif S Doctor and Justice SV Gangapurwala in their order had stated: “The respondent (RTO) shall reconsider the entire issue and take a decision afresh, of course after considering the application and the documents filed by the petitioner and after hearing the petitioner.” The bench, however, did not opine on the merits of the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have received an application for reconsideration for Rapido, and we are in the process of taking a decision,” said Ajit Shinde, officer of Pune RTO.

A spokesperson for Rapido acknowledged that the revised application has been filed.

According to advocate Aman Dutta, counsel for Rapido, there are over 2 lakh riders in Mumbai and Pune who are earning for their families from this bike taxi service, in Pune itself, there are 57,000 odd riders.

“Taking action against them is not right on the part of the RTO as we have submitted a fresh application about getting permission for a legalised license to run the services in the state. Till the state government takes any decision on it (acceptance or rejection), we will be running the service and if the RTO takes any action against our bike taxi riders, we will respond to it legally,” he said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rapido has been gaining popularity among the younger population in the city. When asked why such services are convenient for them, Gaurav Avinash Kadam, a student at AISSMS College of Engineering, said, “Compared to general autos that charge higher, Rapido is cost-effective for single travellers. Its coupon system makes it affordable for middle-class and lower-middle-class users. The bike taxis also come on time compared to Ola and Uber bike - taxis, which are usually tardy.”

The auto drivers, however, have opposed the bike taxi operators.

“The consumer inclination towards Rapido has affected the rickshaw services in the city. A person travelling alone books a Rapido bike more than an auto on the app. Bike taxi services have decreased the customer base available for autorickshaw drivers. We have a taxing payment of ₹10,000 for the licence plate passing and insurance coverage every year. With a daily wage of only Rs1,200, it is difficult to compete against aggregators. A need to protest arises in such situations,” said Sandip Bhadke, a member of the Cobra Rickshaw Union.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With many applications such as Uber, Ola and Rapido to compete against, the rickshaw drivers have grievances that the RTO proceeded to investigate.