Activists, nature lovers object to PMC’s AI trees proposal worth 88 lakh

PUNE Nature lovers and activists have raised objections against the proposal of installing three artificial trees at the cost of ₹88 lakh at the Balasaheb Thackeray Garden, Dahanukar Colony, Kothrud.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had proposed the plan, wherein three artificial trees would be set up in an attempt to create awareness about the environment and the depleting green cover in the city.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to install three artificial intelligence (AI) fibre trees which would cost around ₹88 lakh.

According to Shrinivas Kandul, electrical department, PMC, who is overseeing the tender process, said, “The trees will be made of fibre and via a sound and light show will spread awareness about preservation and protection of green cover.”

The residents and environmentalists have written to PMC and demanded to scrap the plan and save taxpayers money in this time of a Covid pandemic and fund shortage.

“We demand PMC comply with the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, Rules 2009, Schedule I for plantation of native trees in Pune,” said Vivek Velankar, activist, who along with at least 20 environment lovers have signed the objection letter.

Sushma Date, a member of Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samitee, called the plan illogical. “On one hand PMC is cutting trees mindlessly all over the city and on the other hand it wants to install a sound and light show to lecture us on how to conserve nature,” she said.

“Spreading awareness among people is fine, but what’s the use if the population is not even provided with a single trash can to throw garbage. Cutting trees and erecting artificial ones to teach awareness is just plain ironic. I think we should use that money to start sustainable living initiatives and environmental friendliness classes for the PMC officials, who are the main culprit of the environmental blunder of our tekdis (hills),” said Siddharth Kulkarni, a resident of Kothrud.

“Going forward, we need AI, we need everything that science provides, but not at the cost of destroying natural beauty. The same money can be used for tree plantation projects and maintaining the already existing trees, and protecting them, “said Asira Lele, environment lover and member of the Save Vetal Tekdi.

“In 88 lakh, PMC can invest in German machines that do a superb job of re-plantation of an entire tree - with absolutely no harm to the tree itself,” said Lele.