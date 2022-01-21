Actor Amol Kolhe receives flak for playing Nathuram Godse in upcoming movie; Sharad Pawar offers support

PUNE Amol Kolhe, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP and actor, has been criticised by his own party leaders, along with the opposition for his role as Nathuram Godse in the upcoming movie “Why I Killed Gandhi”. At the same time, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has supported Kolhe and asked party workers to look at it from an actor’s point of view.

The movie is slated to release on January 30 on OTT platforms and NCP MP from Shirur in Pune district Kolhe plays the role of Godse in the movie.

Pawar said, “We should all look at Kolhe’s role in the movie as an actor. In Richard Attenborough’s “Gandhi”, the role of Godse was played by an actor. Even in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s movie, some actors played the role of Aurangzeb. In Ramayana, some actors played the role of Ravana this does not mean that those who played the role of Aurangzeb, Ravana or others are the supporters of those people or ideologies. They are just actors.”

Kolhe said, “I worked in this movie in 2017. Due to various reasons, the release was delayed. When I played this role, I was not in active politics. I never supported nor will support Godse’s ideology in my personal life. As an actor, I just perform.”

NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad has criticised Kolhe and via social media, said, “Though Kolhe is our party MP, his role as a Nathrum Godse will not get any support.”

Congress state unit president Nana Patole too condemned Kolhe’s role.

When media persons asked Pawar about Awhad’s reaction, he replied that it was his (Awhad’s) personal opinion.

Pawar also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who are criticising Kolhe for Godse’s role and said, “From when has BJP started following Gandhian ideology? They should introspect what they follow and preach.”

Kolhe is a well-known Marathi actor and is popular for playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. By considering his popularity NCP had given him a ticket from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency from where he has won.