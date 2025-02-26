Additional stations planned on Swargate-Katraj metro corridor to delay project

As the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has decided to add two more stations on the Swargate-Katraj underground extension following a request from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), it has led to cancellation of the previously issued tender, delaying the project’s commencement by around two months. he addition of two stations will escalate the cost of the project, jointly built by PMC, state and Centre. (HT )

Maha-Metro has forwarded the revised proposal to the state and central governments for approval. The addition of two stations will escalate the cost of the project, jointly built by PMC, state and Centre. The Swargate-Katraj extension, spanning approximately 5.5 km, was initially planned with three stations: Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj. However, concerns over large gaps between stations prompted demands from Dhankawdi residents for an additional stop. Following a study, Maha-Metro approved the Balajinagar station two months ago. Recently, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar suggested adding another station at Bibwewadi.

PMC approved the revised plan at a recent general meeting. Due to the addition of the two stations, the estimated project cost has risen by ₹683 crore, bringing the total from ₹2,954 crore to ₹3,637 crore.

PMC’s share has increased from ₹181 crore to ₹250 crore. While the state government is expected to provide partial funding, Maha-Metro will secure a loan for the remaining amount. Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “A new tender would be floated for all stations soon. There are no land acquisition issues for the new stations.”

Proposed stations: Katraj, Balajinagar, Padmawati, Bibwewadi and Market Yard