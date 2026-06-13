Adjudication must for govt land deals: IGR

PUNE: In a move aimed at strengthening transparency and ensuring compliance in land transactions, the Maharashtra Registration and Stamps Department has made adjudication mandatory before the registration of certain categories of documents, particularly those involving government land and transactions enjoying up to 100% stamp duty exemption. Maharashtra Registration and Stamps Department has made adjudication mandatory before the registration of certain categories of documents, particularly those involving government land. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The directive has been issued through a circular by the inspector general of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Maharashtra, and circulated to registration offices across the state.

Under the new rules, documents related to government land, including sale deeds, transfer deeds, lease agreements, gift deeds, development agreements and supplementary agreements, must undergo adjudication before registration.

“Adjudication before registration will help ensure that the provisions of the Stamp Act are uniformly implemented and that transactions involving government land or stamp duty concessions are properly scrutinised. This will enhance transparency and reduce the possibility of irregularities,” said Rajendra Muthe, deputy inspector general of Registration and Deputy Controller of Stamps, on Friday.

Officials said the adjudication process will verify eligibility for stamp duty concessions and ensure compliance with all relevant government resolutions, notifications and conditions before documents are accepted for registration. The circular directs registration authorities to examine supporting documents and record the basis for exemptions wherever applicable.

IGR officials said the move is expected to strengthen oversight of government land transactions, prevent misuse of stamp duty concessions and bring greater legal certainty to registered documents across Maharashtra.

The Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office has directed all district registrars and sub-registrars to implement the instructions with immediate effect.