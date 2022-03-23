Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Administrator initiates inquiry into PMC corporators’ last-month civic works

A civic official, on anonymity, said that if the quality of works cleared by corporators is found to be compromised, payment to contractors will be stopped. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, appointed as administrator, has issued instruction to look into the works okayed by elected representatives during the last month of their tenure.

To finish budgetary provisions, elected members carried away maximum works under their ward development funds. As these civic works were completed in a hurry, Kumar has asked officials to check its quality.

A civic official, on anonymity, said that if the quality of works cleared by corporators is found to be compromised, payment to contractors will be stopped.

