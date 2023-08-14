Pune-based lawyer demands action against Karvenagar ward officials for defective flags

A city-based advocate has written to the police demanding action against officials of Karvenagar ward office of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for distributing flags of poor quality as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The campaign began in the city on August 13 on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations and will continue till August 15.

Rafique Shaikh, a resident of Sadashiv Peth who is a civil rights advocate, in his complaint to deputy commissioner of police (zone III) dated August 12 stated that an FIR must be lodged against PMC officials for violating the national flag code rules.

On his visit to Warje-Karvenagar regional ward office, he found that the national flag meant for distribution to the citizens was in violation of flag code of India 2002 citing discrepancy in colour code, Ashok Chakra was not printed in the middle, low quality cloth of the flag.

“The national flag is the pride of the nation and countless soldiers; policemen and other government officials and ranks have made supreme sacrifice for the cause of the flag and the nation. However, since there is a serious violation of the law, I have requested an FIR be lodged against those PMC officials responsible for violation of the flag code,” he said.

