After 18 years, Peshwa-era monument restoration nears completion

Vishrambaugwada, one of the last structures built by the Peshwas in Pune, will finally be fully open for public after the restoration project that began in 2003.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent ₹eight crore and signed 40 contracts as part of the restoration plan that dragged for 18 years. During the conservation period, only a part of the historic structure was open for tourists.

The structure currently closed for tourists had previously remained open even as restoration work continued in the recent past.

Conservations cite allocation of meagre funds from PMC for inordinate delay in completing the project. The conservation work was undertaken in 2003 by prominent heritage conservationist partnership firm Badawe Sowani Kalamdani Architects. The firm sourced and interpretated contract documents for restoration reference, used traditional construction techniques, revived ancient waterworks and established a heritage cell.

Veteran conservationist Kiran Kalamdani said, “As the civic body released a definite amount for restorations, the work was completed in parts. After the abolition of local body tax (LBT), flow of funds for such works drastically reduced. There was also delay as officials at buildings department get transferred and every new officer has to be updated about the project anew. The project has been challenging and PMC heritage cell played a major role. Though the project took time for completion, soon tourists can see the historic structure.”

Some of the important conservation efforts include repairs to the Meghdambari on the eastern facade. As the wooden parts suffered damage, it was replaced with new members. Mangalore tiles on the roof are cleaned and replaced while the valley gutters are restored.

Harshada Shinde, superintendent engineer (heritage management department), PMC, said, “Restoration has to be done with patience and taking care of minutest details. The project expenditure was huge and dependent on availability of funds. It took time for completion for need of funds and the sensitive nature of conservation.”

According to civic officials, the first phase of conservation and restoration was completed in October 2006, second in 2016 and the third phase is still in progress. The works were done in parts and distributed to many contractors.

Pune’s pride

Bajirao Peshwa II bought the land for Vishrambaugwada in 1799 and construction was completed in 1807 at an approximate cost of ₹1.5 lakh

After the wada was evacuated by the Peshwas in 1818, it saw the beginning of Deccan College and occupancy by Pune Municipal Corporation

The wada with its Meghdambari, colonnaded verandahs and courtyard fountains is one of the finest examples of wada planning and associated building crafts