After CM’s convoy stuck at Chandni chowk, officials take steps to resolve traffic snarls
On Friday evening, Shinde’s convoy on his way to Satara was stuck in traffic briefly on the highway near Chandni chowk compelling Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police to rush to the spot and clear traffic
A day after the convoy of chief minister Eknath Shinde was stuck in traffic at Chandni chowk, officials from civic and district administration along with the police hold a spot visit on Saturday on the CM’s instruction to take measures and resolve traffic snarls.
To ease traffic at Chandni chowk, authorities have decided to raze the old bridge previously used by commuters to enter into Kothrud within 15 days, provide 100 marshals to regularise traffic, increase one lane for traffic and start service road. Among the 100 marshals, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police will deploy 50 each.
On Friday evening, Shinde’s convoy on his way to Satara was stuck in traffic briefly on the highway near Chandni chowk compelling Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police to rush to the spot and clear traffic.
Seeing CM Shinde, some residents standing on service roads approached him and appraised him of the daily traffic issues on the stretch due to the ongoing road work. They told the CM that two to three hours are wasted daily in traffic snarls at Chandni chowk used by around six lakh people, with most of them going towards Hinjewadi IT park and Mumbai.
Shinde then called officials of the civic body and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and asked them to address the issue. The halt of CM’s convoy at Chandni chowk added to traffic jam that stretched for over 5 km.
On CM’s instructions, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, PCMC police commissioner Ankush Shinde, additional police commissioner Sanjay Shinde, Pune deputy police commissioner (traffic) Rahul Shriname and NHAI officer Sanjay Kadam visited the spot and later held a meeting to decide measures.
Deshmukh said, “Roads leading towards Chandni chowk have nine lanes for traffic but as work is in progress, these lanes have reduced to three and chocking highway and city traffic.”
To ease traffic, PMC has decided to acquire land near Shrungeri math. “As instructed by the high court, PMC is getting 270 square metre land which will help to start service road work. PMC will urge the Supreme Court to vacate stay on acquisition of land related to Ved Shala,” he said.
Officials have instructed contractor to start work related to tarring of road between Mulshi and Satara road in next one week. District collector and PMC officials also instructed NHAI to clear potholes at Chandni chowk and surrounding areas in next two days.
Gadkari to visit Pune
Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil said, “Union minister Nitin Gadkari will review Chandni chowk work in person during his visit to Pune city on September 12. The road work is delayed due to land acquisition issues.”
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics