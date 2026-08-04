After fee hike protest, COEP assures panel to examine students’ demands

Students of COEP Technological University on Monday suspended their agitation against an alleged arbitrary fee hike after the university assured them it would discuss the fee structure with the state government, set up a committee to examine their demands and take a decision after receiving government guidance.

ABVP leaders said repeated representations seeking a review of the fee hike had elicited no satisfactory response, prompting the agitation. (HT)

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The protest, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Pune outside the university’s main building, saw students demand an immediate rollback of the revised fee structure.

ABVP leaders said repeated representations seeking a review of the fee hike had elicited no satisfactory response, prompting the agitation.

The students demanded the withdrawal of the fee hike, a cap of 10% on annual fee revisions over the 2022-23 fee structure, in line with AICTE norms, disclosure of the basis for the revised fees, concessions for economically weaker students, and improvements in hostel facilities, mess services, and campus safety.

Welcoming the assurance, Radheya Bahegawankar, ABVP Pune secretary, said, “COEP Technological University is one of the country’s premier institutions and attracts students from rural Maharashtra as well as across India. The irregular fee hike should be withdrawn immediately, and any increase in fees should be limited to 10% as per AICTE norms.”

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{{^usCountry}} Following the protest, the university held talks with student representatives. In a letter issued on Monday, the registrar, D N Sonawane, said that discussions with the state government on the fee structure were underway and that appropriate action would be taken after receiving its guidance. The university also said it would consider the other issues raised by students, improve basic facilities and constitute a university-level committee to examine the demands. It appealed to the students to withdraw their protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the protest, the university held talks with student representatives. In a letter issued on Monday, the registrar, D N Sonawane, said that discussions with the state government on the fee structure were underway and that appropriate action would be taken after receiving its guidance. The university also said it would consider the other issues raised by students, improve basic facilities and constitute a university-level committee to examine the demands. It appealed to the students to withdraw their protest. {{/usCountry}}

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“Discussions with the state government regarding the fee structure of COEP Technological University programmes are underway. Appropriate action will be taken after guidance is received from the government. The university will also positively consider the other issues raised in the representation, take immediate steps to improve basic facilities for students and constitute a university-level committee to examine the demands before taking a decision,” Sonawane stated.

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The agitation follows allegations that the university has been collecting charges beyond the prescribed tuition fee. According to ABVP, second-year engineering students in 2025-26 paid ₹17,000 as tuition fee and ₹91,700 as University Development Fund.

For first-year open-category students in 2025-26, the fee structure included ₹77,000 as tuition fee, ₹24,674 as University Development Fund and ₹45,030 under other charges. ABVP alleged that ₹69,704 was collected in excess.

For 2026-27, the university has prescribed ₹87,000 as tuition fee, ₹25,000 as University Development Fund and ₹48,030 under other charges for first-year open-category students. Student representatives alleged that ₹73,030 was being collected beyond the permissible amount and demanded a refund.

Student leaders also cited Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil’s repeated statements that government educational institutions and state universities are not permitted to levy charges such as the University Development Fund.

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