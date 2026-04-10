...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After Pune businessman loses 38 lakh in online fraud, HC orders bank to refund amount

After Pune businessman loses ₹38 lakh in online fraud, HC orders bank to refund amount

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:00 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has ordered HDFC Bank to refund 38 lakh to a Pune-based businessman, who lost the amount to a digital fraud, observing that the account holder was not at fault.

After Pune businessman loses 38 lakh in online fraud, HC orders bank to refund amount

A bench of Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande, in its order of April 6, held that account holder Subodh Korde was entitled to zero liability under guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India as the online transactions transferring money from his account to beneficiaries added unauthorizedly were not initiated by him.

Korde lost the amount through eight unauthorized online transactions executed within just 40 minutes on July 15, 2021. The fraud was preceded by the addition of three unknown beneficiaries and a sudden increase in his transaction limit from 4 lakh to 40 lakh a day earlier.

Korde claimed he had not authorised the transactions, nor had he received OTPs. However, the bank denied liability claiming it had sent OTPs and intimation messages to the account holder.

The court pointed out that Korde had acted swiftly after learning about fraudulent transactions from his account.

The court directed HDFC Bank to refund 38.04 lakh within eight weeks with 6 per cent annual interest, which would increase to 8 per cent in case of delay.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
hdfc bank mumbai mumbai‬ reserve bank of india
Home / Cities / Pune / After Pune businessman loses 38 lakh in online fraud, HC orders bank to refund amount
Home / Cities / Pune / After Pune businessman loses 38 lakh in online fraud, HC orders bank to refund amount
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.