After six-month delay, health department okays HPV vaccination campaign for adolescent girls

The state public health department has given nod to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) proposal to launch vaccination campaign against human papillomavirus (HPV) for adolescent girls between the ages of nine and 14 years, said officials on Monday. However, after several reminders and requests, the health department on August 5 issued a letter granting permission for immunisation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC health department in January had forwarded the proposal to immunise approximately 1,500 girls from Class 8 and 9 against HPV, which is a leading cause of cervical cancer. However, after several reminders and requests, the health department on August 5 issued a letter granting permission for immunisation.

Hindustan Times on July 23 carried a report titled “Health dept approval delay stalls PMC’s HPV vax drive” about PMC’s plan to vaccinate adolescent girls against cervical cancer with state health commissioner Amgothu Sri Ranga Naik giving assurance of taking action.

The health services director on July 26 at a meeting approved PMC’s request for HPV immunisation and the letter was issued by the health department on August 5.

Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, additional director, state family welfare and health services for Maharashtra, has permitted PMC for HPV vaccination covering adolescent girls as per the guidelines issued by the central government.

“Purchase HPV vaccine for vaccination of girls aged between 9 and 14 years,” states the letter issued by Dr Kamlapurkar.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, PMC assistant health officer and city immunisation officer, said the proposal to start the immunisation drive will be forwarded to the municipal commissioner for approval.

“We have already planned a budget allocation of ₹22 lakh for the immunisation programme and identified schools to be covered. Staff and doctors will undergo training for the campaign,” he said.

The public health department has informed PMC that the state will not provide fund to purchase vaccines or conduct the vaccination campaign. The authority has instructed the civic body to take precautions while conducting the vaccination drive and take responsibility of any complications post-vaccination, besides ensuring that the campaign is voluntary.