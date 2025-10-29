After success in Viman Nagar, PMC to expand mechanised waste plan

Encouraged by the positive results of its Vimannagar pilot, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to roll out a mechanised waste collection initiative, Vishwas 2025, to more parts of the city. Launched on September 1, the project has transformed waste collection in Vimannagar, earning praise for cleaner streets, reduced dumping, and smoother operations.

Qaneez Sukhrani, member of the Viman Nagar Citizens Forum, said, “Earlier, heavy waste vehicles blocked junctions and created chaos. Now, smaller vans collect directly from society gates; this process is far smoother.”

NSCC chairperson Shyamla Desai said the model ensures cleaner roads.

“Garbage is lifted straight from housing societies and sent to the processing facility. The PMC commissioner deserves credit for this step,” she said.

Residents said the change was visible within weeks.

“We can already see cleaner footpaths and less litter,” said environmental volunteer Anjali Nair.

Others said the system has made daily waste disposal easier and more predictable.

“Now a loudspeaker alerts us before the vehicle arrives. The process is organised and reliable,” said Ujjwal, another resident.

Bhavna Mehra, who heads her housing society’s green committee, said it has also improved segregation.

“Dry and wet waste are collected separately and sent straight for processing. It’s changing citizen behaviour,” she said.

Citywide rollout planned

Under Vishwas 2025, segregated waste is collected directly from society gates and taken to processing plants, removing local dumping points and reducing unsanitary conditions. PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said results in Vimannagar have been “very encouraging.”

“The pilot shows that mechanised, end-to-end collection can drastically cut street waste and improve hygiene. We aim to replicate this success citywide,” he said.

Currently, 150 vehicles are deployed for the pilot, with an additional 2,000 vehicles to be added in the next phases. The rollout will begin in Zone I, covering Yerawada and Wagholi. PMC deputy commissioner Sandip Kadam said the system has ended manual sorting on footpaths, a major cause of chronic dumping spots.

“Segregated garbage now goes directly from the doorstep to the plant. We’ve absorbed 44 waste pickers for garden work, six as drivers, and others as helpers,” he said.

However, waste pickers’ groups have raised concerns. Amogh Bhongale, from SWaCH Pune Seva Sahakari Sanstha, stated that several waste pickers lost their jobs or saw their incomes decline sharply.

“Mechanisation is welcome, but 16 waste pickers in Vimannagar haven’t been paid for September. Many now earn about ₹18,000 compared to ₹25,000 earlier. Nearly 4,000 citywide fear losing livelihoods,” he said.

SWaCH has urged the PMC to ensure fair integration and safeguards as the plan expands.

Citizen groups also stress inclusion.

“The system is delivering results, but slum dwellers might return to roadside dumping if not integrated properly,” said Sukhrani.

The hospitality sector in the city has pledged support for PMC’s new system.

Ajinkya Udane, co-chapter head of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), Pune chapter, said, “Restaurants generate large volumes of waste. We fully support PMC’s mechanised drive and will ensure proper segregation.”