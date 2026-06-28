After years of delay, Lohegaon sub-district hospital to begin OPD services from July 6

After years of delay, the 100-bed Lohegaon sub-district hospital will begin outpatient department (OPD) services on a trial basis from July 6. The facility is expected to become fully operational after its formal inauguration around July 16, subject to the availability of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief ministers and the state health minister, officials said on Saturday.

Built by the Public Health Department at a cost of ₹38.80 crore, the hospital was sanctioned seven years ago. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Built by the Public Health Department at a cost of ₹38.80 crore, the hospital was sanctioned seven years ago to meet the growing healthcare needs of Lohegaon and adjoining areas. Delays in completing the project forced residents to rely on Aundh District Hospital and Sassoon General Hospital, both several kilometres away.

The decision to start OPD services ahead of the formal inauguration was taken at a review meeting chaired by BJP MLA Bapu Pathare on June 26. Deputy director of Health Services Dr Bhagwan Pawar, Pune civil surgeon Dr Ambadas Devmane, and officials from the Public Works Department and other departments attended the meeting.

Public Health officials said OPD services will run from July 6 to 14 on a trial basis to ensure residents receive medical care without further delay.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, the hospital will offer OPD consultations, with laboratory services, X-ray, sonography, maternity care and inpatient facilities to be introduced in phases. Authorities also plan to add major and minor surgeries, an intensive care unit (ICU), a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a postmortem facility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, the hospital will offer OPD consultations, with laboratory services, X-ray, sonography, maternity care and inpatient facilities to be introduced in phases. Authorities also plan to add major and minor surgeries, an intensive care unit (ICU), a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a postmortem facility. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government has sanctioned 94 posts, including medical officers, nurses and support staff, who are expected to join before the inauguration. Most civil works, furniture installation and electrical work have been completed, said Dr Pawar.

MLA Bapu Pathare said, “My priority is to make the Lohegaon Sub-District Hospital fully functional at the earliest. It should evolve into a modern government hospital with surgery, maternity care, NICU, ICU and advanced diagnostic facilities. We are making continuous efforts to secure the necessary funds so that residents receive quality and affordable healthcare close to home.”

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