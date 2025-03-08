Agitated leopardess attacks six villagers who tried to capture the animal; forest dept files case

The forest department has filed a case after at least six persons were left injured while attempting to capture a sub-adult leopardess in an unsafe manner in Vadgaon Maval tehsil of Pune district on Friday morning, a forest official said. According to officials, when villagers saw the leopard on a branch, they gathered around the tree and started making noises. Frightened and agitated by the commotion from villagers and stray dogs, the leopardess climbed down the tree and when people tried to capture the animal it attacked them. (HT PHOTO)

The animal had climbed a tree at a camping site near Pavana Lake in Wadgaon Maval at around 8am, and instead of waiting for the big cat to leave the human settlement area, locals attempted to capture it, creating chaos, the official said.

According to officials, when villagers saw the leopard on a branch, they gathered around the tree and started making noises. Frightened and agitated by the commotion from villagers and stray dogs, the leopardess climbed down the tree and when people tried to capture the animal it attacked them.

“A sub-adult leopardess, weighing 27 kg, likely climbed the tree after being startled. People panicked and started making noise while strays barked incessantly. As the animal descended, people tried to capture it, leading to aggression and injuries. If the animal was given space and left alone, it would have not harmed the villagers. Locals used ropes and nets to capture the animal. If the animal had been a fully grown adult, the situation would have been far more dangerous,” said Mangesh Tathe, assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Pune Forest Department.

Six people, including Dnyaneshwar Rajiwade, 60; Pravin Rajiwade, 34; Bhaktishwar Rajiwade, 30; Gafur Sheikh, 65; Balu Shinde, 42; and Shatrughan Rasankar sustained minor injuries and were admitted to rural hospital in Aundh where doctors confirmed they are in stable condition.

Prakash Shinde, range forest officer, Vadgaon-Maval, alerted the RESQ Charitable Trust team.

While the forest department and rescue teams found the leopardess restrained with ropes around her body, including neck; villagers claim the officials arrived late despite alerting them. The big cat was rescued after three hours.

“We removed the ropes, but one tightly wound around the animal’s abdomen required medical intervention. We later safely shifted the leopardess into a transport cage, said Tathe.

Neha Panchamiya, founder-president, RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “The leopardess was admitted to the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Bavdhan for further examination. She was administered anti-shock treatment along with necessary medical care.”

“We have filed a case under Sections 9, 39 and 5 (1) of Wildlife Protection Act 1927. Investigation is on to identify the people involved in the cruelty against the wild animal”, said Mangesh Tathe, assistant conservator of forests, Pune Forest Department.

“We are checking the video footages of the incident, to identify the people involved in the cruelty against the animal and appropriate action will be taken against them,” said Prakash Shinde, range forest officer, Vadgaon Maval forest range.