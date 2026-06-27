Ahead of Ashadhi Wari, PMRDA removes 70 illegal hoardings along Palkhi routes

Ahead of the Ashadhi Wari (pilgrimage), the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Friday removed around 70 illegal hoardings along the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi routes passing through its jurisdiction. The action was taken to ensure smooth and safe movement of lakhs of Warkaris participating in these processions during the Ashadhi Palkhi Sohala scheduled to be held in July.

the PMRDA unauthorised construction department conducted a detailed survey of around 123 hoardings located along the Palkhi routes in Haveli, Daund and Purandar talukas. (HT)

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According to PMRDA officials, metropolitan commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari and additional commissioner K Manjulakshmi had in May directed officials to conduct a survey of all hoardings along the pilgrimage routes and initiate action against unauthorised structures. Subsequently, the PMRDA unauthorised construction department conducted a detailed survey of around 123 hoardings located along the Palkhi routes in Haveli, Daund and Purandar talukas.

“Following the survey and completion of legal formalities, 70 unauthorised hoardings were demolished,” said Himmat Kharade, deputy commissioner of the unauthorised construction department. The demolished structures included 32 hoardings along the Haveli-Solapur road, 13 in Daund taluka, 13 in Purandar taluka, and 12 in Wadki. Officials said that several advertisers voluntarily removed their hoardings after receiving notices.

Kharade said that the survey exercise is now being extended to other major roads and prominent locations across Pune district falling under the authority’s jurisdiction. Strict action will be taken against unauthorised or non-permitted hoardings identified during the ongoing inspection drive. Issuing a warning to advertisers and commercial establishments, the PMRDA said that all hoardings must be installed only after obtaining mandatory approvals from the authority.

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{{^usCountry}} “Obtaining the PMRDA’s permission is mandatory before erecting any hoarding within our jurisdiction. No leniency will be shown towards illegal or unauthorised hoardings, and strict removal action will continue,” said Dr Chaudhari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Obtaining the PMRDA’s permission is mandatory before erecting any hoarding within our jurisdiction. No leniency will be shown towards illegal or unauthorised hoardings, and strict removal action will continue,” said Dr Chaudhari. {{/usCountry}}

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