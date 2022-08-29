Ahead of festive season, Pune police carry out combing operation
Ahead of the Ganpati festival, which begins on August 31, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation and checked several sensitive and strategic locations on Saturday between 9 pm on Saturday and 2 am on Sunday
Ahead of the Ganpati festival, which begins on August 31, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation and checked several sensitive and strategic locations on Saturday between 9 pm on Saturday and 2 am on Sunday.
The police checked 3,295 persons with criminal records and arrested 84 criminals. Of these, 42 were arrested for possession of firearms without license, 25 were arrested under Bombay Prohibition act. Police also arrested 17 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Action was also taken against 17 externed criminals.
Police officials said that the combing operation was carried out on the backdrop of Ganesh festival. The operation aimed to check criminals on records, those on surveillance, externed, wanted and absconding criminals. Separate teams were prepared by the police in respective jurisdiction.
Police have filed 41 cases under Bombay Prohibition Act. During the search operation police seized 309 lit country liquor of worth ₹49,150 and two mobile phones. Under Maharashtra prevention of Gambling Act police registered l six cases and arrested 13 persons. During the raid police seized gambling material and cash of worth ₹21,260.
During combing operation, traffic police have interrogated 1,249 suspected vehicle drivers and collected fine of ₹112,600 for violation of various traffic rules. During nakabandi, Pune station police unit interrogated 2,252 vehicle drives and collected ₹8,300 from 34 offenders.
Police conducted search operations across 492 hotels and lodges, 145 ST, bus,auto stands across city.
Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale monitored the operation. CP Gupta said that such combing operations would continue in the future as well to keep law and order situation in the city under control.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics