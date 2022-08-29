Ahead of festive season, Pune police carry out combing operation

Ahead of the Ganpati festival, which begins on August 31, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation and checked several sensitive and strategic locations on Saturday between 9 pm on Saturday and 2 am on Sunday.

The police checked 3,295 persons with criminal records and arrested 84 criminals. Of these, 42 were arrested for possession of firearms without license, 25 were arrested under Bombay Prohibition act. Police also arrested 17 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Action was also taken against 17 externed criminals.

Police officials said that the combing operation was carried out on the backdrop of Ganesh festival. The operation aimed to check criminals on records, those on surveillance, externed, wanted and absconding criminals. Separate teams were prepared by the police in respective jurisdiction.

Police have filed 41 cases under Bombay Prohibition Act. During the search operation police seized 309 lit country liquor of worth ₹49,150 and two mobile phones. Under Maharashtra prevention of Gambling Act police registered l six cases and arrested 13 persons. During the raid police seized gambling material and cash of worth ₹21,260.

During combing operation, traffic police have interrogated 1,249 suspected vehicle drivers and collected fine of ₹112,600 for violation of various traffic rules. During nakabandi, Pune station police unit interrogated 2,252 vehicle drives and collected ₹8,300 from 34 offenders.

Police conducted search operations across 492 hotels and lodges, 145 ST, bus,auto stands across city.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale monitored the operation. CP Gupta said that such combing operations would continue in the future as well to keep law and order situation in the city under control.