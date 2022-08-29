Ahead of Ganpati festival, only two mandals seek vaccination drive
Ahead of the Ganpati festival, only two mandals have approached the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation to conduct free vaccination camps, said officials
Ahead of the Ganpati festival, only two mandals have approached the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct free vaccination camps, said officials.
No special drives for vaccination or Covid testing will be started by the health department, however, flu clinics are instructed to increase testing. High-risk patients are advised to wear masks during the festivities, said officials.
Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department said, “Two mandals have approached us to facilitate vaccine camps and the process is underway. Rapid antigen testing (RAT) will be conducted at flu clinics and the focus will be to test super spreaders. We advise people to avoid going to public spaces if they have flu-like symptoms.”
According to officials, case load in the city was increased after wari, however, it is unlikely to be the same during Ganesh festivities.
Vaccination in the city limits has been on the lower end due to festivities. So far, 3,881,433 have taken the first jab and 3,256,703 have received the second dose. And 500,710 beneficiaries have taken the precaution dose.
On Monday Pune city reported 56 new Covid cases. So far, 9,743 deaths have been reported in the city limits due to Covid.
Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration's objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks. UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT's arguments.
NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report that was released on Monday. NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable.
Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021 has revealed. In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic. While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant.
NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country
With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104). In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
