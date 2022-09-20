Ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Baramati tour, Supriya Sule meets municipal commissioner over civic issues

Ahead of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Baramati on Thursday, Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule visited various areas in her constituency and raised issues of public interest.

Many parts of Sule’s Lok Sabha constituency come under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits like Warje, Sinhgad Road, Nanded City, Ambegaon, Katraj and Dhankawadi.

On Tuesday, Sule criticised the municipal administration for poor garbage management and water supply in the city while also blaming the Eknath Shinde-led government for not appointing guardian ministers even after two and half months of government formation.

Sule along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar at PMC headquarters and asked him to take steps to control the mosquito menace in the city.

“Elected members are middlemen between residents and administration, they solve various civic issues. However, since the tenure of elected members got over in March this year, people do not know where to file their complaints,” she said.

“On the other hand, the administration is also not carrying its work properly. Considering this, I visited PMC and asked the municipal commissioner to address garbage, water and mosquito problems as soon as possible,” she said.

The municipal commissioner promised Sule that the administration will act on all the issues raised by the MP.

Sule invites FM to visit development projects in her constituency

As Sitharaman will visit Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency from September 22 to September 24 as part of the BJP campaign, Sule has welcomed her and invited her to visit development projects in her constituency.

Sule said, “We are happy that the finance minister is visiting Baramati. I personally invited her to visit some sites where we have undertaken development projects. Like the Pune District Central Co-operative Bank is functioning as a role model, some MIDCs are doing well, tourist spots etc. If the FM gets time from her party function, she should visit these projects.”

Eying 2024 LS polls, Sitharaman will be visiting NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s stronghold Baramati Lok Sabha constituency where she will interact with BJP workers and attend organisational meetings.