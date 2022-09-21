Air Force gives approval for defence land for alternate road to Pune airport

The Air Force on Tuesday gave its approval to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for constructing an alternate road to Vimanagar through their land.

Pune MP Girish Bapat said, “The Air Force issued the letter to PMC on Tuesday. The PMC had already constructed the road from both ends and only the Air Force road portion was pending. Now, the civic body will start work immediately.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC requires 2,350 sq m defence land to complete the alternate road connecting Pune airport with Vimannagar which is partially complete except for an half-acre land that will be handed over by the defence department, said road department officials.

“The road will help citizens reach the airport without the hassle of taking alternate road. This was a long pending demand from citizens and now all problems will be solved,” added Bapat.