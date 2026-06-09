Air Force sergeant held for attempting to murder woman over suspicion of infidelity

The Wanowrie police have arrested an Indian Air Force sergeant for allegedly attempting to murder a 44-year-old woman by attacking her with a sharp weapon following an argument over suspicion regarding her character

Investigators said the complainant and Mandhve had known each other for nearly seven years. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The accused has been identified as Sachin Laxman Mandhve, 37, a native of Satara and currently posted at the Indian Air Force station in Tezpur, Assam. He was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint with the police.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2.30 pm on June 6 in the parking area of AICTS Hospital in Wanowrie.

Investigators said the complainant and Mandhve had known each other for nearly seven years. The woman was previously employed at the canteen of the Air Force Station in Lohegaon, where she first came into contact with the accused. Over the years, the two remained in touch and were also involved in certain financial transactions, police said.

The woman currently works at the canteen of AICTS Hospital. On the day of the incident, Mandhve, who is presently on leave from his posting in Tezpur, allegedly came to meet her and called her to the hospital parking area.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, an argument broke out after Mandhve questioned the woman’s character and accused her of being involved with another man. The dispute escalated, following which he allegedly abused her and attacked her with a sharp weapon, inflicting injuries near her eye, on her face and neck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, an argument broke out after Mandhve questioned the woman’s character and accused her of being involved with another man. The dispute escalated, following which he allegedly abused her and attacked her with a sharp weapon, inflicting injuries near her eye, on her face and neck. {{/usCountry}}

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Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and arrested the accused. The victim sustained injuries and was provided medical treatment.

A court has remanded Mandhve to four days of police custody for further investigation. Police sub-inspector Balasaheb Wakde is conducting the probe.

“We are investigating the nature of the relationship between the accused and the complainant, as well as the circumstances that led to the attack. The weapon used in the offence has been seized, and further inquiries are underway,” police inspector Pandit Rejitwad said.

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