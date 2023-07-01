Air Vice Marshal Blouria is now commandant of Military Institute of Technology in Pune

The Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Girinagar, Pune which conducts the flagship Defence Services Technical Staff Course among other technology intensive courses for the tri-services announced the change in its leadership with Air Vice Marshal Vivek Singh Blouria assuming the role of Commandant from Saturday.

Blouria who is an electronics & communication engineer from REC Durgapur and a graduate of DSSC (Wellington), DIAT (Pune), CDM (Hyderabad) and the NDC (New Delhi) brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position.

As the new Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Vivek Singh Blouria will focus on further strengthening MILIT’s academic programmes, fostering research and innovation, and enhancing collaboration with the industry and academia. Under his visionary leadership, MILIT aims to continue producing highly skilled technocrats and professionals who will contribute significantly to the defence technology ecosystem of our nation and strengthening the Armed Forces.

