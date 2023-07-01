Air Vice Marshal Blouria is now commandant of Military Institute of Technology in Pune

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Blouria will focus on further strengthening MILIT’s academic programmes, fostering research and innovation

The Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Girinagar, Pune which conducts the flagship Defence Services Technical Staff Course among other technology intensive courses for the tri-services announced the change in its leadership with Air Vice Marshal Vivek Singh Blouria assuming the role of Commandant from Saturday.

Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Girinagar, Pune announced Air Vice Marshal Vivek Singh Blouria as new commandant. (HT PHOTO)

Blouria who is an electronics & communication engineer from REC Durgapur and a graduate of DSSC (Wellington), DIAT (Pune), CDM (Hyderabad) and the NDC (New Delhi) brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position.

As the new Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Vivek Singh Blouria will focus on further strengthening MILIT’s academic programmes, fostering research and innovation, and enhancing collaboration with the industry and academia. Under his visionary leadership, MILIT aims to continue producing highly skilled technocrats and professionals who will contribute significantly to the defence technology ecosystem of our nation and strengthening the Armed Forces.

