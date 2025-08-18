Airport authorities, airlines advise pax to arrive early amid heavy rain, additional screening

Passengers flying out of Pune have been advised to reach the airport well in advance as heavy rain and increased security checks are causing longer wait times and potential delays. The airline has asked passengers to factor in extra travel time and check real-time flight status before heading to the airport. (HT)

Pune airport authorities have urged passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure even in case of domestic flights, warning that additional screening and longer check-in processes could lead to delays. “All passengers are advised to reach the airport well in advance to avoid missing flights,” an advisory issued by the airport stated.

Airline companies, too, have echoed the warning. Akasa Air on Saturday issued a travel update citing heavy rainfall in Pune, Mumbai and Goa, which has resulted in slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to airports. The airline has asked passengers to factor in extra travel time and check real-time flight status before heading to the airport.

“Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Goa and Pune, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. We request passengers to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for their flights,” Akasa Air said in its update.

Passengers, meanwhile, are expressing concern. Rohit Deshmukh, a frequent flyer from Pune, said, “I had a flight to Bengaluru yesterday and despite leaving home four hours in advance, I barely managed to reach on time due to waterlogging and traffic congestion. After reaching the airport, it took almost an hour just to get through security. The situation is stressful, especially for those travelling with families or elderly passengers.”