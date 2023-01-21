Home / Cities / Pune News / Airport police arrest shop manager for 28 lakh fraud

Airport police arrest shop manager for 28 lakh fraud

pune news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The airport police have lodged a cheating case against a store manager for siphoning off cash and goods worth ₹28,14,460 from the showroom of Fossil India Pvt Ltd

The airport police have lodged a cheating case against a store manager for siphoning off cash and goods worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,14,460 from the showroom of Fossil India Pvt Ltd. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The airport police have lodged a cheating case against a store manager for siphoning off cash and goods worth 28,14,460 from the showroom of Fossil India Pvt Ltd. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: The airport police have lodged a cheating case against a store manager for siphoning off cash and goods worth 28,14,460 from the showroom of Fossil India Pvt Ltd that deals with top-end items. The crime took place between October 2022 and December 15, 2022, at Phoenix Mall in Vimannagar.

The accused has been identified as Francis Joseph David (35) of Dapodi. The firm’s area manager Prathamesh Achyut Paithankar (33) of Navi Mumbai filed the police complaint.

According to the police, the accused furnished false information to the store staff and the company higherups regarding goods and account books. He gained their trust and stole 147 expensive items like wristwatches, jewellery, belts, pouches, estimated to be worth 8,73,049, and siphoned off 19,41,411 from the cash counter.

Vilas Sonde, Vimannagar police station incharge, said, “The accused has been arrested. He stole expensive watches and did not deposit the collected cash in the company’s bank account.”

Investigation officer sub-inspector Kollure Shanta said, “The FIR was lodged on January 19 and David was arrested the same day and remanded to police custody till January 22. IPC sections related to cheating and fraud have been invoked against him.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out