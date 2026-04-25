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Airtel adds 3,400+ 5G sites to boost network across Maharashtra & Goa

Airtel has deployed over 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra and Goa in the past 12 months, enhancing speeds, expanding coverage

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Bharti Airtel has deployed over 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra and Goa in the past 12 months, enhancing speeds, expanding coverage, and improving overall network experience.

Data demand across Maharashtra and Goa is growing rapidly. Our focus is to stay ahead by consistently strengthening our network, the company said. (FILE)

“Data demand across Maharashtra and Goa is growing rapidly. Our focus is to stay ahead by consistently strengthening our network. With the addition of 3,400+ new 5G sites, we are delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and a more reliable experience for over 22 million customers,” said Rabi Shankar Mishra, CEO – Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel. HTC

IMGC partners with Bajaj Housing Finance to expand home loan access

Pune: India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC) has partnered with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) to offer a comprehensive suite of mortgage products, aimed at expanding responsible access to home loans for underserved and first-time buyers.

The collaboration will also help IMGC strengthen its presence in the affordable housing segment, support a more inclusive housing finance ecosystem, and address India’s housing credit gap. HTC

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Airtel adds 3,400+ 5G sites to boost network across Maharashtra & Goa
Home / Cities / Pune / Airtel adds 3,400+ 5G sites to boost network across Maharashtra & Goa
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