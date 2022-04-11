Ajit Pawar backs PMPML shutting rural services

PUNE While the PMPML has started closing down its services in rural parts, there is a growing demand from the public that it resumes these services, which will put a greater tax burden on Pune and PCMC citizens. According to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, PMPML may go broke if it continues to suffer financial losses.

Pawar, while speaking at a public event on Sunday, accepted that long-distance PMPML buses are putting a greater burden on PMPML and last year, financial losses reached ₹700 crore. “PMPML service is good and cheaper than ST buses. Citizens are travelling for cheaper tickets than ST buses. But all these are impacting PMPML. Last year, PMPML’s losses reached ₹700 crore,” he said. On Sunday, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the Hadapsar to Supe bus service which will go through Hadapsar, Chauphula, Supe, Saswad and Rajuri. After the inauguration, he spoke about the worsening financial health of public transport. “It is the need to have a good and efficient public transport system. No public transport is making profit all over the world. The government is trying to strengthen the public transport as well as purchasing electric vehicles to address the pollution issue,” he said.

As Pawar himself said that the PMPML buses are cheaper than ST buses but bringing more losses, PMP Pravasi Manch said, “It is good that Pawar himself raised this issue.” The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Pravasi Manch has also demanded a review and stopping of long-distance buses. PMP Pravasi Manch founder Jugal Rathi said, “We are raising our voice against long-distance buses for the last many months. PMPML is now providing services to the entire district. PMPML was founded to give better service to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. PMPML needs to give first priority to Pune city. ST is there to take care of the rural parts. Unnecessary losses are increasing and tax payers are taking this burden.” Rathi said, “Pawar needs to take initative and instruct the PMPML administration to stop buses in rural areas otherwise ask the zilla parishad and district collector officer to create a new system for rural areas or bear the burden of losses of PMPML.”

Recently, PMPML announced that they are shutting long-distance bus routes but day by day due to political pressure, the number of long-distance buses is only increasing.