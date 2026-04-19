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Ajit Pawar plane crash: Maharashtra CID to incorporate zero FIR lodged by NCP (SP) MLA in probe

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Maharashtra CID to incorporate zero FIR lodged by NCP (SP) MLA in probe

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 10:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, The Maharashtra CID will incorporate a Zero FIR lodged by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar in Bengaluru into its ongoing investigation into the January 28 plane crash that killed then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Maharashtra CID to incorporate zero FIR lodged by NCP (SP) MLA in probe

Rohit Pawar had lodged the "Zero" FIR last month under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, weeks after the fatal incident. The complaint was later sent to the Baramati Taluka police station in Pune district, which has since forwarded it to the CID, police said.

A Zero FIR is a first information report registered at any police station, regardless of whether the crime was committed within its jurisdiction.

Rohit Pawar had claimed that he had to lodge the 'zero FIR' in Karnataka as the police in Maharashtra did not register a case on his complaint regarding the Baramati air crash.

A Pune Rural Police officer confirmed that the Baramati Taluka police station had received the Zero FIR from Bengaluru Police and referred it to the CID.

As part of the standard procedure, Pune Rural Police had registered an ADR, setting the CID probe in motion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Ajit Pawar plane crash: Maharashtra CID to incorporate zero FIR lodged by NCP (SP) MLA in probe
Home / Cities / Pune / Ajit Pawar plane crash: Maharashtra CID to incorporate zero FIR lodged by NCP (SP) MLA in probe
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