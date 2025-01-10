Menu Explore
Ajit Pawar visits SPPU, takes review of various works

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 10, 2025 08:12 AM IST

The deputy chief minister said that not a single university in the country is in the list of top 200 universities in the world. He assured that the state government will provide support to the university to get its name in the global list

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday and reviewed works carried out by departments and other running projects. Speaking to the varsity officials, Pawar promised to intervene in the issue of a convention centre to be set up by the Serum Institute of India (SII) at the campus. The project has remained on paper for lack of clarity between SPPU and SII, officials said.

Pawar visited the university at 7 am and met officials, including SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi; pro-vice-chancellor professor Parag Kalkar among others. (HT PHOTO)
Pawar visited the university at 7 am and met officials, including SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi; pro-vice-chancellor professor Parag Kalkar among others. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar visited the university at 7 am and met officials, including SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi; pro-vice-chancellor professor Parag Kalkar; acting registrar professor Jyoti Bhakere; senate members Bageshree Manthalkar, Sachin Gorde and Sandeep Kadam and others. He inquired about teaching and non-teaching manpower.

The deputy chief minister said that not a single university in the country is in the list of top 200 universities in the world. He assured that the state government will provide support to the university to get its name in the global list.

Meanwhile, Gosavi informed Pawar about the innovative schemes implemented by the university for the overall development of the departments and colleges.

