Ajit’s Jan Sanman Yatra reaches Baramati

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s Jan Sanman Yatra arrived at Baramati on Monday with supporters taking out a bike rally. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s Jan Sanman Yatra arrived at Baramati on Monday with supporters taking out a bike rally. (HT)

During the march, Ajit’s younger son Jay Pawar, said any decision on party candidate for the upcoming assembly polls will be taken by his father.

Jay is being projected as possible candidate on the home ground by NCP workers after Ajit said he is not keen to contest polls from Baramati. If NCP fields Jay, he may lock horns with cousin Yugendra, who is also being projected as possible candidate of NCP (SP) by supporters.

“Any decision on this will be taken by Ajit dada and I will obey it,” said Jay to a question on whether he is likely to enter electoral contest from Baramati.

Through the Jan Sanman Yatra, Ajit faction held a significant show of strength on home ground, appealing to women voters to support his party and the Mahayuti alliance if they wish to continue receiving benefits under the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with a ₹2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

“If voters elect the same government, the scheme will continue; otherwise, the opposition will shut it down. They are already approaching the court to oppose the scheme,” said Ajit.

Following the defeat of his wife Sunetra in a previous election, Ajit has become increasingly cautious regarding the Baramati constituency, ensuring that no such setback is repeated in the upcoming assembly elections.

“Citizens have given a strong response to Jan Sanman Yatra not just in Baramati, but across Maharashtra,” he said.

“Voters are puzzled by the frequent visits from so many Pawars, but it’s good that those who once only asked for votes are now actively engaging with the voters,” said Ajit referring to members of Pawar camp, divided between NCP and NCP (SP) reaching out to public.