Alleged fake calls hounding patients at Pune hospitals

The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) officials have reported of at least two incidents where families of patients have received alleged fake calls from “hospital staff” asking for money. A complaint has been filed on the behalf of the hospital. Private city hospitals have also reported of similar incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Vinayaka Kale, dean, BJ General Medical College and SGH, said the resident medical officer (RMO) has sent a letter informing about the incident.

“The RMO has filed a complaint regarding the incident. Written instructions will be given to patients, nurses and ward boys to not entertain such calls,” said Dr Kale.

Dr Bharti Daswani, superintendent, BJ General Medical College and SGH, said an official letter has been sent to the dean and a complaint has been filed at Bundgarden road police station.

“There have been at least two incidents wherein patients and their families have allegedly received calls in the name of RMO. We have filed a non-cognizable offense at the police station,” said Dr Daswani, adding that the caller allegedly asks patients to send the money on the account of a rickshaw driver.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He then takes the money from the rickshaw driver and gives Rs1,000 to the driver. A driver identified the suspect as well,” said Dr Daswani.

Similar fake calls are reported at some private hospitals.

Col Ravi Kumar (retd), head of security, Ruby Hall Clinic, reported of similar incidents.

“Very recently, some of our staff received such fake calls. They have also hacked the phone numbers uploaded on websites. We had earlier reached out to the cybercrime department,” said Kumar.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said similar incidents have happened in the past.

“It happened a few years ago. As the police started to pursue the matter, such calls stopped. But it calls resumed after a while. No such incident happened this time,” said Kelkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}