Man kills father for doubting mother’s character, held

In Kumbheri village of Mulshi taluka, a man allegedly killed his father who doubted his mother’s character and came home drunk every day, said police officials on Monday. After the incident, the accused fled from the scene, but he was later arrested by the police. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Ajay Sambhaji Shinde had an argument with his father, Sambhaji Shinde, over his mother’s character. Sambhaji had been suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair, which had led to frequent arguments between them.

On Saturday night, Ajay and his father had another argument, and in a fit of rage, Ajay attacked his father. He hit him with a stone on the head, causing serious injuries. Sambhaji was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, said officials.

After the incident, the accused fled from the scene, but he was later arrested by the police. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Paud police station.