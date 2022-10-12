Alternate route to Sinhagad road goes unused due to no detours

While the traffic congestion saga on Sinhagad main road is never-ending, the alternate road, constructed three months ago, from Pu La Deshpande Garden to Vitthalwadi remains unused.

The 600 metre long road from behind Pu La Deshpande garden to Vishranti Nagar chowk was constructed to ease traffic on Sinhagad main road, which is the only road to reach Donje, Khadakwasla, Kirkitwadi, Nanded City, Dhayari, Vadgaon, Suncity and Manikbagh.

While the flyover between Fun Time Cinema and Rajaram bridge is under construction, commuters state that this alternate road increases travel time as people have to take a reverse U-turn to Navshaya Maruti temple at around 80 metres away as there is no detour or a turning towards the main road.

A daily commuter Sonal Raut prefers to take the heavy traffic route rather than using the alternate road. “Though it is a hood road, it doesn’t really help anyone, instead you have to travel a long distance from Vitthalwadi to Pu La Deshpande Garden, and then to Swargate. This is a one-way until you find a detour, which adds to the travel time and fuel expense.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested the traffic police to remove the dividers along the alternate road, so that commuters can take a detour. However, traffic police state that the dividers will not be removed until flyover work between Fun Time Cinema and Rajaram bridge is complete.

According to an official from the PMC road department, they had asked the traffic police to remove the divider in front of Pu La Deshpande Garden and install traffic control lights. However, the traffic police department declined this request.

The PMC along with the PSI traffic conducted a field visit one-and-a-half-month ago to see if the dividers could be moved or if the detour could be removed. However, according to Rahul Shrirame, DCP traffic, one cannot have to signals in space of 70 metres which will lead to more traffic congestion, hence they suggested the PMC to continue with reverse U-turn as detour.