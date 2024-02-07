Amid political heat, Pune police parade 267 criminals before media

Pune: With reports of pictures and videos of criminals hobnobbing with political leaders going viral, the Pune police commissioner on Tuesday summoned around 267 miscreants, including gangsters, from the city and paraded them before television cameras. With reports of pictures and videos of criminals hobnobbing with political leaders going viral, the Pune police commissioner on Tuesday summoned around 267 miscreants before the media. (HT)

The message newly appointed Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar conveyed to criminals was loud and clear: ”Do not support any criminal activity directly or indirectly, stop glorifying crimes, and avoid sharing pictures and reels through social media.”

The paraded criminals included Gajanan Marne, Nilesh Ghaywal, Baba Bodke, Bandu Andekar and their accomplices, and little-known criminals who are part of koyta gangs. Many of these gangsters face serious charges, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and being prosecuted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Ghaywal, who ran his gang from Kothrud and out on bail, faces more than 20 criminal cases. Marne faces similar charges and is out on bail too. Bodke is a gangster who operates from Vishrantwadi and Mulshi, rural areas of Pune. His gang is involved in extortion and at least six firing cases. There are around 15 criminal cases against Bodke gang members registered in Pune.

The move was seen as bold and unprecedented with the police aiming to convey about the city’s law and order situation. It was also seen as a political fallout after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted series of pictures of criminals from Pune with chief minister Eknath Shinde, his son and MP Srikant Shinde. In one of the pictures shared by Raut, Ghaywal is seen standing next to the CM while in another criminal Hemant Dabhekar is seen with Srikant.

Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar, the Oopposition leader in Maharashtra assembly, too tweeted a video on Tuesday alleging that criminals like Ghaywal made a reel at the Mantralaya premises when commoners face difficulty in getting access at the state government headquarters.

At the police commissionerate, the criminals, who boasted of alleged political patronage, were seen obeying police orders like raising their hands when asked to.

During the parade, senior police officials warned the criminals of severe legal consequences if the orders are not followed.

“If any unauthorised videos, photos are shared on the social media, legal action will be taken under IPC Sections 107, 110, and other relevant provisions,” deputy commissioner of police, Amol Zende (crime) said.

The criminals were also made to fill a dossier form with details, including current address, mobile number, employment status and link of social media profiles.

Zende said, “We have decided to maintain dossiers containing these records as a part of the exercise.”

When asked if the police action came after the video of Ghaiwal at Mantralaya going viral, Zende said that the parading exercise was part of regular preventative actions.

“As a part of proactive policing, we have lodged 24 cases for viral reels against the miscreants last year. Basically, followers of these gangsters were responsible for viral videos and reels. Hence, they have been given strict instructions,” he said.

Within three days of taking the office, Kumar has issued a final warning to criminals signalling a renewed commitment to law enforcement and public safety in Pune.