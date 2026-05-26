Amid rising fuel costs, PMPML opts for route optimisation over fare hike

Amid rising fuel costs impacting public transport systems across the country, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided against increasing bus fares for now and instead initiated large-scale route optimisation and schedule rationalisation to improve operational efficiency and reduce losses.

PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad said the recent rise in diesel prices has increased the transport body’s monthly expenditure by nearly ₹5 lakh. (FILE)

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As part of the exercise, PMPML has undertaken a detailed review of all its bus routes and schedules across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Routes with low ridership and poor load factors are experiencing reduced bus frequency, while buses are being diverted to overcrowded, high-demand routes to improve commuter convenience. More than 20 routes have already been modified, and the exercise is expected to continue in phases.

PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad said the recent rise in diesel prices has increased the transport body’s monthly expenditure by nearly ₹5 lakh. However, he said the impact remains limited as only around 250 buses in the PMPML fleet currently operate on diesel, while the majority run on CNG.

“At present, there is no proposal to increase PMPML ticket fares despite the fuel price rise. Over the past year, we conducted a detailed analysis of all 388 routes and 1,935 schedules to understand passenger load patterns. Based on the findings, buses from routes with low passenger demand are being shifted to routes facing overcrowding and long waiting times,” Awhad said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the route rationalisation exercise is being carried out using ticketing data and daily operational reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the route rationalisation exercise is being carried out using ticketing data and daily operational reports. {{/usCountry}}

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“Future planning will be based purely on actual passenger demand. If a route consistently records poor ridership, frequency will be reduced. On the other hand, crowded routes where commuters wait for long periods will get additional buses,” Awhad added.

New e-buses to be introduced in fleet

PMPML has announced the induction of 115 new electric buses in July, which is expected to benefit nearly one lakh daily commuters. With the addition, the number of electric buses in the PMPML fleet will cross 650, accounting for nearly 30% of the total fleet strength.

“Before deploying the new buses, we are studying passenger movement patterns in detail so that schedules can be scientifically planned. The new electric buses will primarily be introduced on high-demand routes,” Awhad said.

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In addition, PMPML has recently inducted 20 private CNG buses into its fleet to reduce operational pressure and improve service reliability.

Commuters welcome move

Commuters have largely welcomed the move. “If PMPML increases buses on crowded routes instead of operating nearly empty buses elsewhere, it will definitely help daily commuters like us. During peak hours, we often wait for 30 to 40 minutes,” said Sagar Chintal, who regularly travels between Nigdi and Shivajinagar.

Another commuter, Priya Jondhale, said the focus on electric buses and demand-based scheduling was a positive step. “PMPML buses are the lifeline for many people. Better frequency and route planning will reduce overcrowding and save travel time,” she said.