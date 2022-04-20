Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner

Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police.

The order was issued by the home department of the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai.

Krishna Prakash, the former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.

Karnik who was the additional commissioner of police west zone department, Mumbai, replaced Ravindra Shisave who was transferred to Mumbai as special inspector general of police at Maharashtra state human rights commission.