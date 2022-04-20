Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner
pune news

Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner

Sandeep Karnik has been named as joint commissioner of Pune police, as per order issued by the home department of the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday
Krishna Prakash, the former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police.

The order was issued by the home department of the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday.

Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai.

Krishna Prakash, the former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.

Karnik who was the additional commissioner of police west zone department, Mumbai, replaced Ravindra Shisave who was transferred to Mumbai as special inspector general of police at Maharashtra state human rights commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP