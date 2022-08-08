Annoyed by neighbour’s parrot, senior citizen files complaint with Pune police
The constant screeching and squawking of a parrot has forced a 72-year-old man in Pune to file a police complaint, an official said on Sunday
Suresh Shinde filed a complaint with Khadki police station on August 5 against his neighbour Akbar Amjad Khan as the latter’s parrot would constantly screech and squawk, which was allegedly disturbing the senior citizen, the official said.
The housing complex is situated in Shivajinagar area of the city, he added
Shinde claimed that, he had approached Khan regarding same but there was no response from him.
“We have taken a non-cognisable offence for breach of peace and criminal intimidation against the owner of the parrot on Shinde’s complaint. We will proceed as per rules,” the Khadki police station official added.
Congress rallies support for Freedom March in Bengaluru
Both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah rallied support for the Congress's planned Freedom March marking India's 75th independence day on August 15. The event will also be keenly watched for the role of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, both chief ministerial aspirants that has left the Congress firefighting from within. He similarly said that he had met party workers and supporters in Bengaluru South and Basavanagudi.
Karnataka CM Bommai constitutes body for policy and planning
The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an order, tweeted by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's office, announcing the creation of a State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka, along the lines of the Union government's Niti Aayog. Officials said that like the Niti Aayog sets forward looking goals for the national government, with its battery of government agencies and experts, the SITK will look to create sector specific priorities.
Row over women representation in BBMP elections
The reservations proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) elections later this year have sparked a political slugfest in the state. A total of 130 seats have been reserved for the candidates hailing from the general category. Out of the 97 wards under the assembly constituencies of Congress and one under a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) legislator, 76 have been reserved for women.
Will contest assembly polls if high command tells me: Eshwarappa
Senior Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa said on Sunday that Eshwarappa will contest next year's assembly elections only if the party high command asks him, adding a hint of uncertainty to his candidature. The party's senior-most leader in Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, has already announced that he will not contest the assembly polls and that his second son, BY Vijayendra, will take his place.
Rivers in spate as heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karnataka: Officials
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least 100,000 cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. The rivers in coastal Karnataka too are swollen and a majority of the dams built on these rivers are to the brim.
