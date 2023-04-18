Pune forest dept to conduct annual animal census on May 5

The forest department will undertake an annual wildlife census covering Pune division on Buddha Purnima that falls on May 5. The forest department will undertake an annual wildlife census covering Pune division on Buddha Purnima that falls on May 5. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Round-the-clock sessions are conducted for counting wild animals visiting water holes during the day and the full moon night on Buddha Purnima. Volunteers, NGOs and forest staff will spend 24 hours on check points set up on trees near water holes in jungles to count animals.

“This year, the census will be conducted at Sudhagad and Tamhini wildlife sanctuaries. As they were earlier part of regional forest division, new census guidelines will be followed,“ said Sameer Ingle, range forest officer, Tamhini wildlife sanctuary.

The last such census was carried out two years ago.