Anti-superstition crusaders seek action against ex-MD NSE for “baba” claim

PUNE Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANiS), an anti-superstition organisation started by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Mumbai police to take action against Chitra Ramakrishna, former managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), for her comments about taking advice from a self-proclaimed godman over daily works of the office while in office.

“It is a serious embarrassment for the country that a person at the helm of a financially important institution like NSE, used to take the advice of a self-proclaimed baba in its day-to-day work. MANiS has brought it to the notice of CBI and police commissioner, Mumbai, that according to Anti-black Magic Act of Maharashtra it is an offense to claim that one has divine powers and deceive people on the basis of it,” read a statement by Dr Dabholkar’s son Dr Hamid Dabholkar and Milind Deshmukh, an office-bearer of the organisation.

The controversial comment by Ramakrishna came to light when her records were investigated by CBI and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the NSE co-location scam.