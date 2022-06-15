Appoint nodal officers to check waterlogging in city: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was ruling in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the last five years blamed the municipal commissioner for incomplete and “shoddy” pre-monsoon works and said that in just a few spells of rains, many parts of the city faced flooding and water logging.

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar said, “BJP state unit president and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil recently conducted a meeting with the municipal commissioner and raised doubts about pre-monsoon works. He has even asked to ensure that there would be no water logging.”

Khardekar said, “PMC commissioner needs to appoint nodal officers and ensure that there would be no water logging. The civic body needs to also do traffic management to avoid chaos during the monsoon.”