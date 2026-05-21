...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

ARAI measures to assist bus body makers in code process

Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Tuesday said it has set up a support cell for bus body makers to help them in obtaining the necessary certification

Published on: May 21, 2026 07:40 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
Advertisement

Pune: Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Tuesday said it has set up a support cell for bus body makers to help them in obtaining the necessary certification.

Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Tuesday said it has set up a support cell for bus body makers to help them in obtaining the necessary certification. (HT FILE)

ARAI has introduced several initiatives to facilitate the smooth onboarding of bus body builders for certification of bus bodies. These services are aimed at improving ease of compliance and paperwork in getting a timely and cost-effective certification. A dedicated webpage has been created outlining all the necessary information related to bus body certification. In the pre-application stage, the team will provide technical and design support for development of the bus body, ARAI said in a statement.

To expedite the process further, document formats like variant lists, checklists have been simplified to resolve worst-case selection criteria, ARAI said.

Certification in accordance with the bus body code is mandatory for all buses having a seating capacity of 13 passengers plus driver (13+D) and above, as per certain provisions of General Safety Rule of March 2024.

“We welcome ARAI’s efforts to simplify the certification process as it will help manufacturers save both time and cost while ensuring higher safety standards for passengers,” said Kunal More, a manager from a Pune-based bus body manufacturing company.

 
pune
Home / Cities / Pune / ARAI measures to assist bus body makers in code process
Home / Cities / Pune / ARAI measures to assist bus body makers in code process
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.