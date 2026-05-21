ARAI measures to assist bus body makers in code process

Pune: Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Tuesday said it has set up a support cell for bus body makers to help them in obtaining the necessary certification.

Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Tuesday said it has set up a support cell for bus body makers to help them in obtaining the necessary certification. (HT FILE)

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ARAI has introduced several initiatives to facilitate the smooth onboarding of bus body builders for certification of bus bodies. These services are aimed at improving ease of compliance and paperwork in getting a timely and cost-effective certification. A dedicated webpage has been created outlining all the necessary information related to bus body certification. In the pre-application stage, the team will provide technical and design support for development of the bus body, ARAI said in a statement.

To expedite the process further, document formats like variant lists, checklists have been simplified to resolve worst-case selection criteria, ARAI said.

Certification in accordance with the bus body code is mandatory for all buses having a seating capacity of 13 passengers plus driver (13+D) and above, as per certain provisions of General Safety Rule of March 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had announced last month that new buses, including inter-city and sleeper coaches, will not be registered by regional transport offices without inspection of all mandatory safety features. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had announced last month that new buses, including inter-city and sleeper coaches, will not be registered by regional transport offices without inspection of all mandatory safety features. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under this regime, the minister had said, vehicle manufacturers, bus body makers and the respective regional transport offices (RTO) will have to upload the filled checklist on the government’s VAHAN portal, ensuring stakeholders are taking necessary steps to comply with safety features. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under this regime, the minister had said, vehicle manufacturers, bus body makers and the respective regional transport offices (RTO) will have to upload the filled checklist on the government’s VAHAN portal, ensuring stakeholders are taking necessary steps to comply with safety features. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We want to assist the bus body builders in their certification process at all stages, including development and testing before they apply for certification. This will ensure that safety remains our utmost priority and consequently a reliable transport system for the public is built in our country. To encourage widespread adoption of these services, we have also introduced substantially optimised pricing structures. ARAI has always been committed to empowering ecosystem stakeholders be it legacy corporations, startups or MSMEs,” Reji Mathai, director, ARAI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We want to assist the bus body builders in their certification process at all stages, including development and testing before they apply for certification. This will ensure that safety remains our utmost priority and consequently a reliable transport system for the public is built in our country. To encourage widespread adoption of these services, we have also introduced substantially optimised pricing structures. ARAI has always been committed to empowering ecosystem stakeholders be it legacy corporations, startups or MSMEs,” Reji Mathai, director, ARAI said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We welcome ARAI’s efforts to simplify the certification process as it will help manufacturers save both time and cost while ensuring higher safety standards for passengers,” said Kunal More, a manager from a Pune-based bus body manufacturing company.

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