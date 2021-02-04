ARAI ties up with the Atal innovation mission to boost start-up ecosystem for mobility sector
The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), a research and development organization and, the testing and certification body for the automotive sector in India is putting its step forward to boost a start-up ecosystem for the mobility sector.
The ARAI has tied up with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)- NITI Aayog for the purpose. A statement of intent (SOI) has been signed between ARAI and AIM - NITI Aayog to bring this objective into effect.
Dr Reji Mathai, director, ARAI said, “Under the initiative, ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and shall lend experience, expertise and equipment to nurture the start-ups working in the mobility segment. To begin with, the start-ups being incubated under the AIM and the ones that are associated with any other program of the Atal innovation mission shall be provided necessary help for transforming their ideas to reality.”
According to Mathai, special attention will be given to evaluate the usability and the commercial feasibility of the concept.
“The partnership will help start-ups for industry connect, B2B innovations, provide technical guidance and hand-holding for technology realisation,” he added.
“Most importantly, ARAI will offer special engagement models for testing and validation services to start-ups under this joint initiative”, said NB Dhande, senior deputy director and business head, ARAI.
R Ramanan, mission director, AIM said, “We are happy to form a partnership with an institution like ARAI, best known for its contribution to the automotive sector in the country. Our objective is to create a culture of innovations across India to build a problem-solving mindset among the student community. This partnership will move forward with a specific goal of creating mobility, electric mobility, transportation, sustainable development goals, and digital infrastructure in cities as well as in villages.”
Speaking about the scope of this tie-up, Ujjwala Karle, general manager, ARAI, and the coordinator of this joint initiative said, “We will collaborate under the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) for the deployment of technologies identified as challenges, problem statements by the ministry of road, transport and highways. We shall jointly work to foster technology for social benefit such as road safety, mobility, and automotive components. Eventually, generating a compendium of good practices in the development and deployment of ANIC in mobility and automotive components.”
