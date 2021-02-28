Home / Cities / Pune News / Army cancels all-India common entrance test for soldiers after paper-leak incident
The Indian Army has cancelled pan India common entrance exam (general duty test) for soldiers in the wake of the detection of a paper-leak related to the exam which was to be held on Sunday
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Army and crime branch officials have nabbed three persons and it is suspected that the paper was leaked in Baramati.

The military intelligence, Pune, and crime branch of Pune city police jointly conducted specific operations at various locations in Maharashtra and recovered the leaked question paper of common entrance exam for a soldier (general duty), scheduled to be conducted on February 28, 2021. The two-day operations began on February 27 and ended on February 28.

Pune police crime branch sleuths apprehended key operators running the recruitment module by providing question paper in exchange for four to five lakh per candidate from prospective candidates.

This module was facilitating selection into the Army adopting corrupt practices in medicals and written exams, they stated.

A top official said, “After getting hold of a copy of the question paper, the army authorities verified its authenticity and controlled the damage by timely cancellation of the exam at pan India level. The police have so far apprehended three individuals. The investigation to find out the source of leakage of question paper is being probed by military intelligence and Army authorities. These individuals provided the same question paper to the candidates from Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli Belgaum and other states.”

The MI and police officials suspect the involvement of more persons citing that the leak took place despite stringent security measures and standard operating principles in place.

