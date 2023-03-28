Army chief calls for strengthening ties with African nations

PUNE

The army chief (centre) delivered his keynote address at the hotel JW Marriott during the inaugural edition of the India-Africa Army Chief’s Conclave. (HT PHOTO)

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday said that both India and African nations face common threats of terrorism and violent extremism that had the potential to impact the development goals and advocated for strengthening ties with partner nations in tackling the scourge of terrorism.

“We face common threats of terrorism and violent extremism, both of which have the potential to devastate our development goals. One of the ten guiding principles for cooperation with Africa announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 was the need to strengthen our cooperation and mutual capability in combating terrorism and extremism,” he said.

The army chief delivered his keynote address at the hotel JW Marriott during the inaugural edition of the India-Africa Army Chief’s Conclave, which was attended by 80 senior military delegates from approximately 35 African nations, eminent military personalities from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army, academia, and captains of the Indian defence industry.

The conclave is a continuation of the recent series of events and is intended to engage African defence forces at the senior leadership levels.

“India and Africa have shared a deep and abiding connection for centuries, dating back to the Indus valley civilization 2500 years ago, when African merchants traded pearl millet and sorghum for Indian oil and spices,” he said.

“India recognises Africa’s contribution to our freedom struggle. While in South Africa, Mahatma Gandhi developed the concept of non-violence and peaceful resistance, which greatly influenced Nelson Mandela. Both Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela led tenacious and formidable resistance movements against colonialism and imperialism,” said Gen Pande.

The army chief went on to say that 129 Indian armed forces personnel had died in peacekeeping operations on African soil.

The army chief added that the Indian armed forces have long had ties with their African counterparts, with the Indian army helping to establish the Ethiopian military academy in 1957 and the Nigerian defence academy in 1964.

Gen Pande emphasised the long-standing India-Africa bilateral ties, saying, “Today we will deliberate on the key pillars of India-Africa defence partnership and how the Indian defence industry contributes to regional security.”