Around 60% potholes fixed, but Chakan traffic woes continue

Despite the Pune district administration’s August 31 deadline for completing pothole repairs and urgent road improvement works in the Chakan industrial belt, around 40% of the identified potholes are yet to be repaired, according to the Federation of Chakan Industries. The administration had directed multiple agencies to complete road repairs, improve damaged shoulders, and address other immediate infrastructure issues as part of a time-bound action plan aimed at tackling the industrial area’s longstanding traffic and infrastructure problems.

Industrial representatives said that the situation on ground remains challenging despite the ongoing repair work. (HT)

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Dilip Batwal, chief executive officer (CEO), Federation of Chakan Industries, said that repair work is underway but the industrial belt is still far from being completely pothole-free. “The works are going on, but the roads are not yet fully pothole-free. Around 60% of the potholes have been repaired so far,” Batwal said. Merely repairing potholes will not be enough to resolve the larger traffic problem, as heavy movement of trucks, roadside parking, bottlenecks and poor road infrastructure continue to affect the movement of employees and goods vehicles across the industrial belt; Batwal added.

Industrial representatives said that the situation on ground remains challenging despite the ongoing repair work.

Karan Makwana, a resident and daily commuter from Chakan, said, “We welcome the repair work, but commuters are still facing delays because several stretches remain damaged and traffic continues to pile up. The authorities need to complete the remaining work quickly”.

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident Harita Jhangi said that the problem is not limited to potholes and requires a broader traffic management solution. “Even where potholes have been repaired, traffic congestion has not reduced significantly. Heavy vehicles, roadside parking and narrow stretches continue to create bottlenecks, especially during peak hours,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident Harita Jhangi said that the problem is not limited to potholes and requires a broader traffic management solution. “Even where potholes have been repaired, traffic congestion has not reduced significantly. Heavy vehicles, roadside parking and narrow stretches continue to create bottlenecks, especially during peak hours,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Pune district administration has been pushing for coordinated action by multiple agencies, including road authorities, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), police and civic bodies, after persistent complaints from industries, workers and residents. The administration has also directed officials to tackle encroachment; and parking, drainage and traffic issues alongside road repairs, with longer-term measures being planned for the industrial belt.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said that the departments will be held accountable for timely implementation of the measures. “All departments have to complete the assigned works within the given timelines,” Dudi said.

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With the August 31 deadline having passed however, industrial stakeholders are expected to push for completion of the remaining pothole repairs and stronger measures to tackle congestion. The Chakan industrial belt, one of the key manufacturing hubs in the Pune region, continues to face pressure from growing industrial activity and heavy vehicular movement, making timely and durable infrastructure improvements crucial for both businesses and commuters.