Around-the-clock patrol on Pune-Kolhapur highway from today

PUNE The Pune RTO division under the state transport department, from Monday, October 16 will conduct round-the-clock random checking of vehicles on the Pune to Kolhapur National highway.

As per officials, to prevent further accidents, special squads of RTO will now be patrolling the Satara highway between Pune and Kolhapur 24/7. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per officials, to prevent further accidents, special squads of RTO will now be patrolling the Satara highway between Pune and Kolhapur 24/7.

During this time, the teams will take strict action against the vehicles violating the rules of the Motor Vehicle Act, said officials.

“Strict action will be taken against motorists who violate rules including lane cutting, drink and drive, mobile talking, unauthorised parking etc. by the teams on patrol,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune, regional transport officer.

Earlier, a campaign was undertaken by RTO’s special squads to take action on the Pune-Mumbai-Pune Expressway (Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway) by patrolling 24 hours a day for 6 consecutive months.

The campaign was successful and has helped in preventing accidents on expressways. The RTO accident teams of Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune RTOs were on patrol duty here, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!