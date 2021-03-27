At 38.1 degrees Celsius, Pune city witnesses highest maximum temperature of season

PUNE The city on Saturday reported 38.1 degrees Celsius during the day which was the season’s warmest day so far. The night temperature on Saturday was 17.3 degree Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the next few days, the city will witness clear sky with day temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius, said, officials.

The day temperature on Saturday was 1.4 degrees higher than normal and the night temperature was normal, as per IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, said, Central and Madhya Maharashtra including Pune, with report minimum temperature above normal in the coming few days.

“Minimum temperature is likely to increase to 20 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature will be around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

He added that at present there are several weather systems in action across India, but no major activity is affecting the weather in Maharashtra as of now.

“There is one western disturbance over the northeast part. There is a wind discontinuity line from Telangana to Orissa. There is another western disturbance expected on March 28. The forecast for weather in Maharashtra will be that of clear sky. There may be one or two clouds in the sky and so slightly cloudy afternoons is possible,” said Kashyapi.

The highest maximum temperature reported on Saturday across Maharashtra was at 41.2 degrees Celsius at Chandrapur. And the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 15.0 degrees Celsius at Jalgaon.

He further added that at Konkan and Goa, the day and night temperature were more than normal.

“There was a heatwave situation in this area. For the coming days, the temperature will be normal. There is no forecast for rain,” he said.

At least five-millimetre rainfall was recorded in March. There were other days with more traces of rainfall in many parts of the city. However, now there is no forecast for rainfall in the coming days.