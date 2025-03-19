At 41.3°C, Koregaon Park records city’s highest temperature for March this year

Pune: Koregaon Park recorded highest temperature of the season and March this year in the city at 41.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Shirur saw the same mercury on March 13 this year. Following the above normal temperature trend, Lohegaon recorded 40.3 degrees Celsius, second highest temperature in the city, on March 18. As per the data by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Lohegaon was recorded above normal level by 4 degrees Celsius. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The eastern part of the city continues to experience higher temperatures this year with Lohegaon and Koregaon Park experiencing hotter days beating Wadgaon Sheri that reported highest maximum temperature last year.

As per the data by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Lohegaon was recorded above normal level by 4 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures recorded in Wadgaon Sheri and Hadapsar area were 39.5 and 39.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Shivajinagar reported 38.7 which was above normal level by 2.4 degrees and in Pashan the temperature was recorded as 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, after experiencing the above normal night temperature in the first half of March, the city is seeing a slight drop in minimum or nighttime temperature. As per the data, the city recorded 16.7 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on March 18, which earlier was recorded between 17-18 degrees Celsius.

The influence of anticyclonic circulation has reduced to some extent over the state. Moisture incursion is taking place resulting in cloudy sky conditions in many areas in the state, including Pune city. This has helped in a reduction in temperature in some areas, a weather department official said.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune said, “The current weather condition is likely to prevail for next 24 hours and there might be slight drop in temperature in next 2-3 days.”

In state, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Bramhapuri area of Vidarbha region at 41.5 degrees Celsius, above normal level by 4.3 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Nashik district as 15.4, below normal level by 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Officials forecast light rainfall along with thunder and lightning activities in parts of the state in the upcoming days. A yellow alert for lightning and thunderstorms activity is given to five-six districts in Vidarbha on March 21 and March 22.