At Rs63.90/kg, CNG prices see third hike in 1.5 months in Pune

Pune: A third hike in one-and-a-half-month, the CNG price was increased by Rs1.8 on Wednesday. The total rise in price over this period has been Rs6.4 per kg. Consumers would now have to pay Rs63.90 per kg.

CNG prices have been steadily ticking up following the trend of petrol and diesel. On October 4, CNG prices were hiked by Rs2 and on October 14 the hike was ₹2.6. The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has announced that the revision in CNG price is being implemented.

The gradual increase in CNG prices is attributed to 62% hike in the price of natural gas that is used in households for cooking and turned into CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. “The price hike is due to an increase in input cost and transportation cost of gas. But as compared to petrol and diesel, the CNG prices are reasonable for consumers,” said a senior official from MNGL on condition of anonymity.

Though the CNG prices have steadily increased, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged since the first week of November. “The prices of petrol and diesel have not changed since November 5. However, CNG price have increased by Rs1.8,” said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA). Prices of petrol and diesel in the city on Thursday are Rs109.50 and Rs92.50 per litre respectively.