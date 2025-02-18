ATM fraud: 21 senior citizens duped; suspect held

The police have arrested a suspect for defrauding elderly citizens by replacing their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts, said police on Tuesday. The arrest was made in the first week of February and the police are waiting to get ATM details from respective banks. (HT PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Raju Prahlad Kulkarni, 54, of Netaji Nagar, Mysuru in Karnataka. The arrest was made in the first week of February and the police are waiting to get ATM details from respective banks.

Vishrambaug Police Station on February 2 filed a case of a senior citizen duped by a person of ₹22,000 at an ATM centre in Ganjave Chowk in Navi Peth. Based on CCTV footages analysed by police staff Mayur Bhosale and Ashish Kharat, the suspect was identified and arrested.

A police team visited the suspect’s hometown and recovered 166 ATM cards of different banks.

Vijaymala Pawar, senior inspector, Vishrambaug Police Station, said, “The accused with sleight of hand exchanged ATM cards, duping victims and gaining access to their account. Later, he used to withdraw money by using the victims’ cards at other ATM machines.”

The accused had duped at least 21 senior citizens and 16 cases have been filed against him at Vishrambaug, Sinhagad Road, Vishrantwadi, Alandi, Bhosari, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Lakshar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Shivajinagar police stations, she said.

According to Pawar, the accused claimed to not understand Marathi language and a translator was called to assist in interrogation. Police seized valuables worth ₹13,90,700 from his possession.