ATS arrests Pune resident for sheltering two terror suspects

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a Pune resident for giving shelter to two wanted terror suspects arrested by the Kothrud Police last week. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The identity of the accused has not been disclosed by the agency. The ATS has widened the probe and has detained one person from Ratnagiri and another from Gondia in connection with the case.

The ATS took over the probe from Kothrud police who had arrested the duo while the latter were attempting to steal a two-wheeler. The terror suspects were wanted by the NIA for their involvement in a terror related case in Rajasthan.

A Pune court remanded the duo, identified as Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), in police custody till July 25, which was later extended to August 25. The arrested suspects hail from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh each.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Tuesday informed the court that two suspects after being probed for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities had revealed that they had been trained in various methods of sabotage and were working on terror plans.

The ATS probe into the role of two terror suspects has revealed that the duo was connected with a youth in Gondia. The Pune ATS team went to Gondia and took the person into custody. Gondia SP Nikhil Pingale said that the relation between the terror suspects and Gondia youth could be clarified as he was picked up by ATS and Kothrud Police. According to the police, the Gondia youth works at a private company in Pune.

